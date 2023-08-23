NASCAR legend Donnie Allison to serve as Darlington Raceway Hauler Parade Grand Marshall

A member of the "Alabama Game", Allison will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2024.

DARLINGTON, Ind. — Darlington Raceway has announced newly-elected NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Donnie Allison will be the Grand Marshal for the annual NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade as part of the Crown Royal presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend.

“Donnie Allison is a legend in our sport, and we’re honored to have him be a part of this great tradition,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said in a statement.

“His toughness and tenacity define the Too Tough to Tame spirit that embodies this race track and those who dare to challenge it each year.”

A member of NASCAR’s famed “Alabama Gang” and an ambassador for the sport for more than 50 years, Allison has 10 Cup series victories in a career which spanned from 1966 to 1988.

“The fans have been so supportive through the years, and I can’t wait to see them all along the parade route,” said Allison in a statement.

“Darlington Raceway holds a special place in my heart and the history of our sport. I’m proud to be associated with it.”

The parade is Friday, Sept. 1, with the route beginning at Florence-Darlington Technical College and ending at the Track Too Tough to Tame. Beginning at 4 p.m., fans are invited to the Florence-Darlington Technical College staging area, where they can take photos with their favorite haulers while enjoying live music and food from local vendors.