Josh Harris is ready to take the reigns of the Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — It has been nearly a week since Josh Harris was named the new track president of the Darlington Raceway.
A longtime NASCAR executive, Harris has been in the Pee Dee since January where he served as the track's Vice-President of Business Operations.
Harris replaces Kerry Tharp who is retiring at the end of the year. Tharp's last race in his official capacity as track president was this past Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 which was a sellout.
The new president says his job will be to help maintain Darlington's position as a major player in NASCAR with its two race weekends. He also will continue the efforts to enhance the overall fan experience for those who make their way to the Track Too Tough To Tame.