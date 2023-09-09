Josh Harris is ready to take the reigns of the Darlington Raceway

This past weekend, Josh Harris was introduced as the new president of the Darlington Raceway, replacing the retiring Kerry Tharp.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — It has been nearly a week since Josh Harris was named the new track president of the Darlington Raceway.

A longtime NASCAR executive, Harris has been in the Pee Dee since January where he served as the track's Vice-President of Business Operations.

Harris replaces Kerry Tharp who is retiring at the end of the year. Tharp's last race in his official capacity as track president was this past Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 which was a sellout.