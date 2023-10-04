NASCAR releases 2024 schedule, Darlington takes on a different position on the calendar

The iconic track will still continue to hold down two race weekends but the Cook Out Southern will now be the regular season finale.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — For the fourth consecutive year, the Darlington Raceway will have two race weekends on the NASCAR schedule.

The sport's governing body released the 2024 schedule and the Track Too To Tough will occupy the dates May 10-12 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1.

The Cook Out Southern 500 will now serve as the final race of the regular season after having been the first race of the playoffs for the past four seasons.

Since 2020, Darlington's place on the schedule saw 16 drivers attempt to punch their ticket to the next round by winning the Cook Out Southern 500. Drivers will now figure to be even more aggressive as they battle for their final chance to clinch a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

“Darlington Raceway is one of the most iconic tracks on the circuit and we are excited to host two incredible NASCAR race weekends for the 2024 season,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp.

“In addition to two historic NASCAR events at Darlington Raceway, we look forward to hosting the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale. Our fans are bound to experience a high-pressured race to the checkered flag that will set the Playoff field.”