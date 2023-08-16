Darlington Day in Columbia, NASCAR returns to the Pee Dee for the Cook Out Southern 500

The way Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp sees it, starting the NASCAR playoffs in Darlington would be akin to the FedEx Cup Playoffs beginning at the Augusta National Golf Club.
The "Track Too Tough To Tame" always produces high drama and since becoming the lead race in the NASCAR playoffs in 2020, that has only enhanced Darlington's standing in the NASCAR pecking order.
The upcoming race will also serve as the final appearance in Victory Lane for track president Kerry Tharp who is retiring after 44 years combined in college athletics and NASCAR.
Tharp was at the Governor's Mansion Tuesday for a NASCAR event to promote the upcoming race. Governor Henry McMaster and other state officials joined Tharp and former Cup series driver and current network analyst Jeff Burton, a former Southern 500 winner.