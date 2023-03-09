Jordan Anderson returns to Darlington a week after driving to a top 15 finish at Daytona

DARLINGTON, S.C. — It was back to the pit box for Jordan Anderson.
The Forest Acres product climbed behind the wheel of his #27 Chevrolet last week at Daytona and drove it to a 15th place finish in the Wawa 250 powered by Coca Cola. That marked the first time his company had three cars on the track and all three finished in the top 15.
On Saturday, Anderson watched his two drivers check off another weekend of top 20 finishes.
In the Sports Clips VFW Help a Hero 200, Parker Retzlaff drove the #31 Chevrolet to a 13th place finish, while Jeb Burton finished 18th. The Xfinity Series playoffs will start in a couple of weeks and Burton is locked in for NASCAR's post-season.