Pink window nets and pink walls on pit road at the Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Bank of America Roval 400 featured pink on the property with the pit walls and window nets sporting that color for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When the Cup series drivers fired up their engines for Sunday's Bank of America Roval 400, they did so with a special color on each of their cars.

The pink window nets are part of the Window of Hope campaign which is in its third year of . It was created by former Cup series champion Kurt Busch who has since retired, Going forward, the Window of Hope effort will be spearheaded by the Erik Jones Foundation which was created by the two-time winner at the Darlington Raceway.

After the race on Sunday, drivers autographed their respective window nets and they will be auctioned through The Erik Jones Foundation. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to multiple beneficiaries to support early cancer detection. The Erik Jones Foundation was established in part to encourage early cancer detection and care, a cause significant to Jones, who has had several family members battle cancer.

Along with the pink window nets, the walls on pit road were painted pink for breast cancer awareness month. Each year, the Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts breast cancer survivors and their supporters for a day of painting the walls pink in memory of those who have lost their battle and also to remind everyone of those warriors who continue to battle the disease.

This year, Busch and Jones headlined that "Paint Pit Wall Pink" event along with other drivers including Bubba Wallace.