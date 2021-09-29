Darlington Raceway will host a NASCAR tripleheader in 2022

The official NASCAR schedule for next season will feature a three-race weekend in May at the Darlington Raceway.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — NASCAR unveiled its 2022 schedules for the Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series and the Darlington Raceway will once again host a triple-header in May.

The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR will feature all three national series with the Camping World Truck Series on Friday, May 6, 2022, the Xfinity Series on Saturday, May 7, 2022, and Cup Series on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022.

This will mark the eighth year of the highly successful Throwback Weekend which celebrates the rich history of Darlington and its place in NASCAR lore.

In the fall, Darlington will host the Xfinity Series on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, and which will be followed by the Cup Series Playoff opener - the Southern 500 on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. The Cup race will be the first race in the Round of 16 of the Cup Series Playoffs for the third consecutive season.

The Cup and Xfinity Series have raced at Darlington on the traditional Labor Day weekend since 2015. The track previously hosted a fall Xfinity Series race from 1983-2004.