NASCAR's return to Darlington is around the corner

Darlington Day at the Governor's Mansion brought former Cup champion Kurt Busch to help promote the upcoming Cook Out Southern 500.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Darlington Day in Columbia this week brought track president Kerry Tharp to the Governor's Mansion along with 2004 Cup champion Kurt Busch who has a great affinity for the "Track Too Tough To Tame."

Busch and Ricky Craven were the two gladiators in that iconic Dodge Dealers 400 in 2003 where Craven beat Busch by .002 seconds.

For Busch, winning at Darlington would be just as important to his career as winning the Daytona 500.