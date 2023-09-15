Jordan Anderson and his team will race in the playoffs for the first time

The NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs begin tonight at the Bristol Motor Speedway and Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport has a car in the playoff field.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The opening round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs crank up tonight at the Bristol Motor Speedway with the Food City 300.

Forest Acres product Jordan Anderson, the owner of Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, has a car in the playoff field. Jeb Burton, who won earlier this year at Talladega, is seeded in the 10th position with his win and playoff points accumulated throughout the regular season.

The first round of the playoffs includes Bristol, Texas Motor Speedway and the elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval before the p[layoff field is cut down to eight competitors.

This is the first year Anderson has field two full-time cars in the Xfinity Series with Parker Retzlaff in the #31 Chevrolet joining Burton in the #27.