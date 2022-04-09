Sellout crowd in Darlington for Cook Out Southern 500

A hot ticket in NASCAR is the Labor Day weekend race in the Pee Dee and the fans have gathered up all available tickets for tonight's race.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — When the green flag drops for tonight's 72nd Cook Out Southern 500, it will be in front of a sellout crowd.

This is the first Cook Out Southern 500 without any pandemic restrictions since 2019’s race, which was also sold out.

“As the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs start at Darlington Raceway, we are proud to share that our loyal fans have sold out the crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President.

“From NASCAR’s return to race during the pandemic to today, we are immensely grateful to our fans and partners for their overwhelming support of our great sport. When the green flag waves for the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, we look forward to sharing another memorable moment with a capacity crowd at the track Too Tough To Tame.”

It's been an action-packed weekend already with the Cup Series drivers hitting the track on Saturday for practice and qualifying. The Xfinity Series drivers had to endure a long weather delay and they raced into the evening after starting the race around 3:15 p.m. but the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 is in the books with Noah Gragson winning.