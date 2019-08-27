Before he was a head coach at USC and Florida, Will Muschamp was the head coach in waiting at Texas under Mack Brown who left Austin six years ago to become an analyst at ESPN.

Now, the two men will face off Saturday in the Belk College Kickoff.

Muschamp is in his fourth season at USC, while Brown is about to kick off his second stint with the Tar Heels. He was UNC's head coach from 1988-1997.

"I've got a lot of respect for Coach Brown obviously working for him for three years," Muschamp said Tuesday..

Carol (Muschamp) and I were talking last night, it was probably three of the better years I had in coaching there at Texas. Glad he's back in college football, not that he wasn't in college football, but he was on y'alls team. And now he's back on our team. I'm just kidding. Y'all can laugh a little bit there - loosen up," Muschamp joked..

"He's hired a really good staff. Phil Longo was at Ole Miss and is a guy I've got a lot of respect for. Jay Bateman did a fantastic job at West Point. Stacy Searels and I won a National Championship together at LSU. There's a lot of guys I've got a lot of respect for."

Kickoff Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.