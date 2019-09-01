In the same week that the USC football staff is moving into its new operations building, head coach Will Muschamp is bringing in someone new to coach the running backs.

Former Miami offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who played at Georgia, was approved by the school's board of trustees Wednesday. Brown had been in South Beach for the last three seasons and he's a former teammate of Gamecock assistant Bryan McClendon. The two also worked together for a year at Georgia.

With Brown's hiring, Bobby Bentley will move over to take over coaching the tight ends replacing Pat Washington who is "pursuing other opportunties" according to athletics director Ray Tanner. This will mark Bentley's third position that he has coached at USC. He worked with the quarterbacks for the 2018 Outback Bowl.

In other personnel news, offensive line coach Eric Wolford has received a two-year contract extension and a $100,000 bump in salary, bringing his annual salary to $300,000.