One of the most important positions on USC's defense is the Buck linebacker spot which is manned by D.J. Wonnum.

The junior suffered a sprained ankle in the win over Coastal Carolina and was held out of the Sunday and Tuesday practices. USC head coach Will Muschamp said on his Wednesday SEC teleconference that Wonnum was able to take part in the Wednesday workout.

What the coaches and trainers are on the look out for now is overwhelming swelling in Wonnum's ankle.

But Muschamp says he feels confident Wonnum will be ready to go Saturday when the 24th-ranked Gamecocks host the third-ranked Bulldogs at 3:30 pm on CBS and News19.

© 2018 WLTX