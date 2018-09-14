As a coach, Will Muschamp wanted to play Saturday if for no other reason than to see his team make up for last Saturday's loss to third-ranked Georgia. The competitor wants to play, but the father and husband is in full support of the decision to cancel Saturday's game with Marshall.

Even if the weather were not an issue in Columbia, that is likely not going to be the case in other parts of the state where first responders and law enforcement personnel are needed more in those places than at Williams-Brice Stadium. Given the unpredictability of the hurricane, there was no need to put lives at risk.

"This is the right decision," Muschamp said Thursday.

"I kind of felt that way Monday and Tuesday when I started watching the storm. This is about life. This is the right decision."

Muschamp said he is not worried right now if USC eventually adds a 12th game saying his focus now is getting his team ready for Vanderbilt.

