They won a national championship with Nick Saban at LSU. They even have co-owned a beach house.

USC's Will Muschamp and Jimbo Fisher from Texas A&M are longtime friends who will be playing a high-stakes chess match at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“(I have) a lot of respect for Jimbo," said Muschamp.

"He’s a great friend. We worked together back at Auburn in the 90’s, then obviously we were together at LSU. He’s a really good football coach, and he’s got a good football team."

Texas A&M comes in ranked 22nd in the country with a 4-2 record, 2-1 in the SEC. The Aggies come to Columbia after beating Kentucky last week, the first loss of the season for the Wildcats. Fisher's only two losses this year have been to Clemson and Alabama. Muschamp says Jimbo's first year has been one of transition where Fisher has adapted his philosphies to what he has inherited.

"It's his first year, so he is still recruiting to be, schematically, where he wants to be, and that takes time," Muschamp said.

"A traditional two-back run game, multiple tight end sets as far as their 12 personal groupings, (and) a lot of concepts run-game wise and pass-game wise are very similar protection-wise. Those things are going to carry over, that's who you are as coach, and then you adapt, which is one things Jimbo does a great job of – adapting to what he has with his players and adapting to fit the scheme and system for what his players can do. We go a long way back to LSU spring games and fall camps, going against each other a bunch. But he's done a really nice job of adapting, and they have some really talented guys. They recruited well and have done a really nice job with those guys.”

© 2018 WLTX