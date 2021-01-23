Muschamp's negotiated buyout in the books

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp and his former employer negotiated a settlement that saved the athletics department a little more than $2 million but still gave Muschamp a nice final paycheck to end 2020.
Muschamp was scheduled to receive the lump sum of a $12.9 million buyout no later than Dec. 31, 2020. He was set to make $15.3 million on a contract that ran through the 2024 season.
After being hired in December of 2015, Muschamp was in charge of the South Carolina program through the majority of the 2020 campaign. He was fired with three games left in the season, ending his tenure in Columbia with a 28-30 overall record, 17-22 in the SEC.