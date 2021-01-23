Muschamp's negotiated buyout in the books

With a lump sum of $12.9 million paid to the former South Carolina head football coach, the athletics department did save a little more than $2 million.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp and his former employer negotiated a settlement that saved the athletics department a little more than $2 million but still gave Muschamp a nice final paycheck to end 2020.

Muschamp was scheduled to receive the lump sum of a $12.9 million buyout no later than Dec. 31, 2020. He was set to make $15.3 million on a contract that ran through the 2024 season.