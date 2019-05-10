The same Will Muschamp that can be seen lighting up an official or one of his players is the same Will Muschamp who gave an entertaining answer as to why he was wearing glasses during last week's night game with Kentucky.

The fourth-year head coach at South Carolina knows what people see on television is just part of the total package.

"There this thing I call perception and reality," Muschamp said.

"And unfortunately for coaches, we are perceived through that lense on Saturday afternoon for three hours of what they see and people think that's who you are. And unless they meet you and know who you are, they really have no idea what kind of person you are. I have recruits and recruits' parents comment all the time. 'You're actually a pretty nice guy'. It's frustrating a little bit because of the perception that's created on game day. But it is what it is. I don't really worry about that.

Fair or not, what people see on those 12 Saturdays during the regular season is what stands out.

"A lot of those people haven't been in the arena and don't understand sometimes the pressure you're under in those situations. But that's why you coach. You coach to be in that arena in those situations."

Muschamp and the Gamecocks have an open date this weekend and will be back at work Sunday getting ready for the Georgia Bulldogs. Kickoff in Athens is set for next Saturday at high noon.