The first night game of the 2019 saw Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp wearing glasses on the sidelines along with his all-black attire.

But the coach was not making a fashion statement, It was out of necessity.

“You know what? I’m getting old and I can’t read anymore, especially at night,” Muschamp explained when asked about the spectacles by Collyn Taylor from GamecockCentral.com.

“It’s been a s****y fall. I got more gray hair than I've ever had. My wife doesn’t like hanging around losers. I’ve been losing. So, it ain’t been good. You know?”

The kickoff time for the Georgia game should be announced on Monday and if it is a night game at Sanford Stadium, expect the glasses to make another appearance.