It's the age-old questions after an emotional win. How do you get your team to come back for an encore? Maybe not in the literal since because unlike Georgia, Florida won't come in ranked third in the country but the Gators are a top 10 team that has designs on winning the Eastern Division.

For Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp, detailed preparation and stellar execution won't guarantee a victory for his team. But his team wouldn't have beaten Georgia without either of those two principles. The former came during the week and the latter was on display Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium.

Well, I told the team this morning, in life, generally, you don't always get what you want, but generally, you get what you deserve," Muschamp said Tuesday.

" And if you prepare right, and you prepare the right way, and you watch film the right way, and you workout, and you practice the right way, and you have the right kind of preparation and focus leading into game day. And then, all of that comes to fruition on game day, and you play well on game day, then you deserve the right, not saying you will, but you deserve the right to have to opportunity to win the game. If you don't prepare the right way, and you basque in something that happened in your past, and you think about that and not think about the present now then you don't deserve that right. So, there's a difference between wanting something to happen and deserving it to happen, in my opinion."

Muschamp added that each game presents its own unique sets of challenges. The offense that Florida will present will not be what Georgia employed last week.

"Every week is a season here, and we have certain things that we talk about all the time, you know? Leave No Doubt's been in our locker room from day one, leave no doubt about your energy, your effort, your toughness, your discipline, your team-first mentality, and the opportunity, you've got to earn it every single day," Muschamp said

"And we have certain things that we talk about all the time in our organization, and every week's a season for us. We're going to pour our guts into Florida, and hopefully create the opportunity to deserve the right, have the right to win on game day."