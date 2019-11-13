Saturday's loss to Appalachian State was another setback in a frustrating season for Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks.

A win at then third-ranked Georgia has almost been forgotten and at 4-6, Muschamp understands the anger directed at him and his team from the fan base. Coming off a loss, it's never good when a coach is asked to evaluate the progress of his program but that's Muschamp did Tuesday at his weekly news conference.

"Well this is a results business, it's about winning games at the end of the day and we haven't won enough games," Muschamp said.

"So that's the bottom line. As far as the main progress that needs to be made is winning football games. We haven't made that progress. I think over a three-year period of time, this staff's won more games than any staff has in school history. So we actually have done a couple good things around here and we've had a very inconsistent year and I'll continue to evaluate that and we'll see what decisions we need to make moving forward."

Muschamp refuted a report that said school's administration was putting pressure on him to make staff changes.

Carolina has games at Texas A&M and against Clemson in Columbia. A loss in either or both of those games would mean missing a bowl game for the first time under Muschamp and the first losing regular season record since 2015 when the Gamecocks went 3-9.