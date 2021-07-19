Myles Jenkins, Jarrett Brantley, Chico Carter Jr. show out at 1st day of SC Pro AM

The South Carolina natives accounted for a lot of the highlights at the Pro Am on Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sunday was the first day of the 2021 SC Pro Am.

The event is in it's ninth year and it features some of the best hoopers with ties to the Palmetto state coming back home to showcase their skills.

On day one, River Bluff grad and former News19 Player of the Week Myles Jenkins showed out, leading the way for Team Honda scoring 22 points in their 79-76 victory against the Jets.

Honda of Columbia wins game 1! pic.twitter.com/Q1ppuYeAoe — SC Basketball (@SCProAm) July 18, 2021

In the second game Sunday, former College of Charleston standout and current Utah Jazz forward Jarrell Brantley scored 21 points in his team's 86-73 victory over First Citizens bank.

Brantley's teammate on Sunday, former News19 Player of the Week and Cardinal Newman standout Chico Carter Jr. , held his own as well. The USC guard scored 19 points for Team Chic-Fil-A on Two Notch Road.

WATCH - Former @CofCBasketball standout and current #Jazz forward @jstuntbrantley put on a show at the @SCProAm today.



He says that it feels great to be back in SC & that it's a special time to be a hooper from the Palmetto State.



"We got a lot of guys on the rise." @WLTX pic.twitter.com/gKiSu74v6X — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) July 18, 2021