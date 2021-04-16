Myles Jenkins makes his college decision

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The star player from River Bluff's 2020-21 Championship squad has made his college decision.
Myles Jenkins announced on Social media Friday that he has committed to Anderson University.
The former News19 Player of the Week is coming off of a dominant 2020-21 season with the Gators in which he led the program to its first basketball State Title.
During the decisive game, Jenkins dominated 4-time State Champ Dorman, scoring a game-high 31 points and snagging 8 rebounds in the Gators 57-45 victory.