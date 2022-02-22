Darlington Preview - the Next Gen Cars will be in the Pee Dee in May

The Track Too Tough To Tame will host a Cup series event in May and that mark the debut of the Next Gen cars at the Darlington Raceway.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The official debut of the Next Gen car is in the books after Sunday's Daytona 500.

By the time the Cup series rolls into the Pee Dee in May, we will have a very good idea of how this car is stacking up and if the early reviews are accurate.

Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp has already had a sneak preview of how the new car will perform at the Track Too Tough To Tame. Last year, NASCAR held a test session and driver Tyler Reddick told Tharp that the car "was all I could handle".