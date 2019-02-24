ATLANTA — The Folds of Honor/Quik Trip 500 was primarily a two-man race in the final minutes, with Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. vying for the checked flag.

Keselowski emerged as Sunday's winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway, collecting his second Atlanta victory in three years.

In fact, Keselowski hasn't finished any worse than second for this race since 2017, eclipsing the recent dominance of last year's champion, Kevin Harvick.

Speaking of success begetting success ...

Of the last six MONSTER Energy Cup races, Keselowski has seized the checkered flag a staggering four times – including three straight victories in Darlington, Indianapolis and Las Vegas.

Kyle Larson took honors with Stage 1 and was the only racer to lead for 100-plus laps.

Harvick emerged as the Stage 2 winner, thanks to a late push.