Former Clemson offensive lineman celebrates a win at the Darlington Raceway

Landon Walker is a member of William Byron's pit crew and he had a hand in Sunday's win in the Goodyear 400

DARLINGTON, S.C. — On a Throwback Weekend in the Pee Dee coinciding with NASCAR's 75th anniversary celebration, the Goodyear 400 provided plenty of drama with William Byron taking the checkered flag early Sunday evening for his first Cup series win at the Darlington Raceway.

A member of the Byron's pit crew spent five years in college working on his craft as an offensive lineman.

Landon Walker, the gas man for the #24 team, was a four-year starter for Clemson after redshirting in 2007.

A senior captain on the Tigers' ACC Championship Team in 2011, Landon has been working in NASCAR for a decade. He is in his fifth season working on Byron's team and as one of the crew members who goes over the wall during pit stops, Landon works in tandem with his colleagues to make sure the #24 Chevrolet gets on and off pit road as quickly as possible.