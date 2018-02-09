The late Aretha Franklin sang about "R E S P E C T". That's what Chris Buescher wants from the big boys of NASCAR.

Buescher was in the top five at Bristol when he was in a three-way battle with Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch. Buescher's top five finish ended when Johnson came up and Buescher ended with a cut tire and a 19th place finish.

To the trained eye, it seemed like Buescher was not given the room or the respect that may have been afforded to someone who near the top of the points standings.

"When you put together a good day and you're able to go out there and run farther, forward, than our normal, no one else likes it," said Buescher.

"No one else likes to race with cars they haven't had to race all year. It does make it more difficult. It makes it hard to get an inch from anybody."

While Buescher has just one win in his career, that doesn't mean he isn't allowed to race the likes of Johnson and Busch for a potential high finish.

"We don't need permission to run anywhere,". Buescher said

"We're all here to race. We're all here to win and sometimes, they're going to have to run around us sometimes."

Buescher added that during the week leading up to Darlington, Johnson reached out to him to apologize for not giving him room to race.

© 2018 WLTX