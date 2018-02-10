NASCAR Camping World truck series driver and Midlands native Jordan Anderson released a statement Tuesday afternoon after charges of possession stolen property were dropped.

On September 27, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina announced there was a warrant for the arrest of Anderson on charges that he was in possession of a stolen motor vehicle, reportedly a race truck that was involved in a crash at the Texas Motor Speedway in November of 2017.

Anderson purchased the truck from a man named Robert Newling who owns a race shop. Newling reportedly repaired it for NASCAR owner/driver in Mike Harmon who Anderson has raced for in the past.

According to the authorities, Newling did not have ownership of the truck when he sold it to Anderson. Investigators said Anderson "had reason to believe" the truck was stolen. Anderson was supposed to have turned himself in on Sept. 20 but never did. Anderson stayed quiet on his Twitter page but on Tuesday afternoon, Anderson released the following statement concerning this situation. The statement mentions he bought the truck in good faith with a bill of sale and the truck in question has been returned to the local authorities.

Jordan Anderson statement -

"In respect to the news that was published last week, I wanted to thank you all for your understanding in light of the situation, and continued support of my character. We have been cooperating with the investigation through counsel since I was notified about there being a potential warrant for my arrest while we were racing in Las Vegas. My attorney has stayed in constant contact with the Rowan County District Attorney handling the case to reach a resolution, which has resulted in charges being dropped and voluntary dismissal being filed earlier this morning without the need of a formal arrest. The race truck in question was delivered earlier this week to a location desired by the Rowan County Sheriff's Department. I continue to maintain my innocence in the matter, and the fact that I bought the truck in good faith with a bill of sale unbeknown of its history.

This has been quite a humbling lesson in being a new team owner and the importance of discerning who you do business with. I take great honor in representing to the best of my ability my fans, partners and family, and am grateful for your grace, support and prayers through this all.

Nine months ago, when we put into action the idea and dream or starting up our own team to compete, the main principle was, and is, to have faith, respect and integrity serve as the pillar to every action and decision that is made with ownership. My life verse has been, and will continue to be Proverbs 3:5-6. 'I take great hoping in knowing that God allows everything in life to happen for a reason' , and will apply what God has taught me through this as motivation to keep my relationship with him first in everything we do."

With this behind him, Anderson will turn his focus to next week's race at Talladega.

© 2018 WLTX