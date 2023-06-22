Stenhouse tees off at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

The reigning Daytona 500 champion joined pro golfer Mark Calcavecchia for a different display of driving skills. But the two did hit the track for a few hot laps.

ATLANTA — NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is an avid golfer who tees it up when his schedule allows.

On Tuesday, Stenhouse was at the Atlanta Motor Speedway where and professional golfer Mark Calcavecchia brought their clubs to the roof of the track where they each showcased their skills with the driver.

After a few tee shots, the reigning Daytona 500 champion and the 1989 Open Champion climbed into the pace car for a few hot laps around the 1.54 mile quad-oval.