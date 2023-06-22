Stenhouse tees off at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

ATLANTA — NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is an avid golfer who tees it up when his schedule allows.
On Tuesday, Stenhouse was at the Atlanta Motor Speedway where and professional golfer Mark Calcavecchia brought their clubs to the roof of the track where they each showcased their skills with the driver.
After a few tee shots, the reigning Daytona 500 champion and the 1989 Open Champion climbed into the pace car for a few hot laps around the 1.54 mile quad-oval.
Calcavecchia has climbed behind the wheel for various racing experiences but with Stenhouse behind the wheel. the current Champions Tour member climbed out of the car with an even deeper appreciation for what the NASCAR drivers week in and week out.