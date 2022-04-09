x
Fallen Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr honored at NASCAR race

The Xfinity Series race at Darlington gave Kyle Weatherman and his team a chance to recognize the ultimate sacrifice made by the fallen Cayce Police Officer

DARLINGTON, S.C. — For every lap Kyle Weatherman turned in Saturday's Xfinity Series race in Darlington, the memory of Drew Barr was right there with him.

Barr is the Cayce Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty in April. His name was on the #34 Chevrolet driven by Weatherman. Barr's name was just above the window net.

With Barr's name adorning his car, Weatherman finished 16th in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFM Help A Hero 200.

Weatherman has been a vocal supporter of law enforcement and first responders in recent years and Saturday's race in the Pee Dee was another example of his commitment to honoring those on the front lines of communities.

 

