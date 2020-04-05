The Darlington Raceway always presents a unique challenge for drivers but in two weeks, the Track Too Tough To Tame could offer its toughest obstacles yet for drivers who will be back in the cockpit of their respective cars for the first time since mid-March.

According to track president Kerry Tharp, the drivers will arrive at the facility on Sunday May 17 and with no practice or qualifying sessions, they will fire up the engines and after their usual warm-up laps, they will take the green flag. That lack of practice time could mean for some added drama in Darlington.

"I'm got mixed emotions about it, sometimes I think they practice too much," Tharp said.

"Whoever is ready when they get off the truck and whoever's ready when they're coming out of turn 1 grabbing that steering wheel. These guys haven't driven a real race car in six weeks. So I imagine their stomachs are going to be up there in their throat. I think it's going to be exciting. Like I said, coming out of turn 1 going into 2, we could have a little excitement."

Darlington Raceway will host races on May 17 and May 20. No fans will be allowed and those races or the upcoming two Cup events at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.