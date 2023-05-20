North Wilkesboro Speedway gets ready for its return to Cup series racing for the first time since 1996

The annual All-Star race is making its debut at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. Sunday's race will no doubt bring back a lot of memories for some fans of the sport.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — For the first time since 1996, NASCAR's Cup series will race at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The annual All-Star Race will be held at the .625 mile track Sunday night.

A lot has changed since Jeff Gordon took the checkered flag on Sept, 29, 1996 in the Tyson Holly Farms 400. After more than $20 million in renovations, the track's capacity for this weekend will be 25,000 compared to around 60,000 when it was part of the NASCAR schedule.

Signage from the 1990s and the original pavement were preserved in the renovation, taking fans down memory lane when the green flag drops Sunday night.