North Wilkesboro Speedway gets ready for its return to Cup series racing for the first time since 1996

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — For the first time since 1996, NASCAR's Cup series will race at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway.
The annual All-Star Race will be held at the .625 mile track Sunday night.
A lot has changed since Jeff Gordon took the checkered flag on Sept, 29, 1996 in the Tyson Holly Farms 400. After more than $20 million in renovations, the track's capacity for this weekend will be 25,000 compared to around 60,000 when it was part of the NASCAR schedule.
Signage from the 1990s and the original pavement were preserved in the renovation, taking fans down memory lane when the green flag drops Sunday night.
This trip to North Wilkesboro Speedway comes a week after the Cup sereis was at the historic Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400. With NASCAR in the midst of a 75th anniversary celebration, two of its historic venues are playing a major role in that celebration.