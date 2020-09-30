Darlington Raceway expected to receive a second Cup date

The Governor's Mansion will host a news conference concerning Darlington Raceway Wednesday morning

The last time the Darlington Raceway had a pair of scheduled Cup races on the NASCAR schedule was in 2004.

Following that season, the Track Too Tough To Tame was relegated to just the Southern 500 which was run on Mother's Day weekend before returning to its traditional Labor Day weekend date in 2015.

But the 2021 NASCAR Cup schedule is expected to show the Darlington Raceway will host two Cup events for the first time since 2004.

There is a Wednesday morning news conference at the Governor's Mansion where it's expected that announcement will be made official.

Darlington has already hosted three Cup events in 2020. The first two were in May and they marked NASCAR's return from the long hiatus due to COVID-19. There were no fans allowed for the two May races while the Cook Out Southern 500 earlier this month had less than 10,000 fans in the stands due to social distancing.