The 2020 Southern 500 will have a new title sponsor as Bojangles is leaving that role which it has held since 2012 when he first came on board to sponsor the Palmetto State's only Cup race on the NASCAR schedule.

The Charlotte-based company could still remain involved in NASCAR in some capacity and it has long been a sponsor of various events at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"The raceway is looking at options for sponsorship opportunities. “However, we can’t discuss the status of ongoing negotiations until the appropriate time,” said Kerry Tharp, president of Darlington Raceway.

“We’ve enjoyed a terrific relationship with Bojangles’ since 2012 and we look forward to their continued involvement in NASCAR for many years to come. Like Darlington, they are truly an authentic Southern brand.”

According to a statement released by Bojangles, the company will be announcing its plans at a later date.

Bojangles’ has enjoyed a long and successful partnership with the team at Darlington Raceway. While we will no longer be the title sponsor for the Southern 500, NASCAR remains an important part of our sports marketing strategy, and we look forward to announcing our plans for 2020 in the near future.”