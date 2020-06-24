NASCAR will continue its investigation into the noose found at Talladega

The fact that the FBI determined Bubba Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime does not mean NASCAR has not closed the book on how a garage door

A gamut of emotions in the sport of NASCAR continue Tuesday evening when the FBI announced that its investigation determined Bubba Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime.

Federal authorities said a noose discovered by a member of Wallace's team had been at the Talladega Superspeedway since at least October. Video evidence showed it had been hanging from the garage door but was the only door pull fashioned as a noose.

Through sheer coincidence, Wallace and the 43 team were assigned that garage. When NASCAR made the discovery public, it led to an outpouring of support for Wallace who headlined a dramatic pre-race ceremony with the other teams escotring Wallace and his car down pit road. Wallace would finish 14th in Monday's Geico 500.

On Tuesday evening, NASCAR president Steve Phelps said on a conference call that the sport's governing body will continue its investigation to discover the origin of the noose.

"For us at NASCAR, this is the best result we could hope for. It was disturbing to hear that it was thought that one of our own had committed this heinous act. It is fantastic to hear from the FBI definitively that there was not a hate crime," Phelps said.

"I do want to make sure everyone understands that if given the evidence that we had was delivered to us on Saturday night or late Saturday afternoon, we would do the same thing. We would have done the same investigation. It was important for us to do. There is no place in our sport for this type of racism or hatred. It's not part of who we are as a sport.

"I want to make sure that everyone understands that our portion of this with the FBI was something that was -- we were very cooperative, as you would expect. We provided them with roster information, photographic and video evidence that aided them in their conclusions.

"Additionally, the industry was very supportive. Not just the members of the 43, and I want to be clear about the 43 team. The 43 team had nothing to do with this. The evidence is very clear that the noose that was in that garage had been in the garage previously. The last race we had had there in October, that noose was present, and it was -- the fact that it was not found until a member of the 43 team came there is something that is a fact. We had not been back to the garage. It was a quick one-day show. The crew member went back in there. He looked and saw the noose, brought it to the attention of his crew chief, who then went to the NASCAR series director Jay Fabian, and we launched this investigation.

To be clear, we would do this again. Of the evidence that we had, it was clear that we needed to look into this. So again, I want to thank the FBI for that."

Phelps went on to say that the pre-race ceremony sent a powerful message to anyone who has a problem with Wallace competing in NASCAR's top series.

"Seeing the support that Bubba had from not just the drivers but all the crews, all the officials who were down in pit road, anyone who was part of that footprint. Everyone wanted to show their support for a family member of NASCAR. We are one big family. We are one large community. And everyone's belief is that someone was attacking a member of our family.