Darlington learns it will host a second Cup race in May

Mother's Day, May 9, is when the Darlington Raceway will host the first of two Cup races in 2021.

"Three words come to mind and that is 'Congratulations. Thank You and Hallelujah',".

Governor Henry McMaster summed up his feelings concerning the news that NASCAR has awarded the Darlington Raceway a second Cup race in 2021.

The first event will be Mother's Day weekend in May with the second race coming in Darlington's traditional spot on the calendar - Labor Day weekend.

From 1960-2004, Darlington had two Cup events on the NASCAR schedule. But 2005 saw the spring race taken away and with just one race, there was constant speculation that the Track Too Tough To Tame would be closing its gates.

But Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp credits the fans for continuing to support the race these last 16 years and he said that support plus the support from state officials gave NASCAR something to think about when it was looking to shake up the schedule.