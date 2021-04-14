Goodyear to sponsor Darlington's second Cup race

The Goodyear 400 will be run Mother's Day, the first of two race weekends in 2021 for the Pee Dee

DARLINGTON, S.C. — DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) - Darlington Raceway has partnered with NASCAR's tire manufacture as the title sponsor for its Mother's Day race. The track announced Wednesday the May 9 will be called the Goodyear 400.

What could make the @NASCAR Darlington throwback race even more historic? Goodyear being the official sponsor! Presenting the #Goodyear400 - May 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/6bbMmQHWw0 — Goodyear (@goodyear) April 14, 2021

The weekend is the first of two times that NASCAR's top series will run at Darlington in 2021. The track will also host the Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend, the first race of NASCAR's season-ending playoffs.