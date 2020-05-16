The last time the Darlington Raceway hosted two NASCAR Cup Series races in the same season was back in 2004 when Jimmie Johnson won both events.

For the first time ever, the track will host two Cup events in the same week.

With NASCAR hoping to make up the lost races due to COVID-19, the sport's governing body is put out a schedule for the coming weeks that will go towards running a complete 36-race schedule. NASCAR has chosen tracks that offer a short drive for the teams so more than one race can be run in a week. Darlington is roughly a 90-minute drive from Charlotte where most of the NASCAR teams are based.

The track, which opened in 1950 and is considered the oldest superspeedway in the sport, regularly hosted two Cup races a year from 1960-2004. This year, the Pee Dee will be the site for three Cup races, a first for the Track Too Tough To Tame.