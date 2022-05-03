Richard Petty to serve as the honorary starter for Sunday's race in Darlington

The seven-time Cup champion and Hall of Famer will wave the green flag at the start of the Goodyear 400.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — With the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR set for this week, NASCAR and the Darlington Raceway will continue one of the most successful campaigns in the sport's history by honoring Darlington's place in the sport's history with numerous legends and Hall of Famers having very visible roles in that effort.

NASCAR icon Richard Petty will serve as the honorary starter for the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, May 8.

Petty, who began his career in NASCAR in 1958 at the age of 21, would go on to win two Grand National Series titles and five Winston Cup Series championships. Along with holding the all-time record for wins in the Cup Series with 200, Petty holds the record for most Cup victories in a season with 27 and most consecutive Cup Series checkered flags in a row with 10.

“Darlington Raceway has always been too tough for me as I only conquered it three times,” said Richard Petty, NASCAR Hall of Famer and chairman for Petty GMS Motorsports.

“I generally ran good, but did not always finish well. The last time I drove around the track at Darlington in 2017, I got black flagged. This time as the honorary starter, I’ll be holding the flag!”