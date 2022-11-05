Expectations have been raised for NASCAR's Jordan Anderson

The Forest Acres product is in his second full season as an owner on the XFinity Series.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A year ago, Jordan Anderson's rookie season as an owner in the XFinity Series looked like it might be his last.

One rain storm in Daytona wiped out qualifying for the season opener at Daytona. With no points to fall back on and with no qualifying sessions unitl a few months down the road, Jordan's team was on the sidelines for the first 10 races of the season.

But the team rallied and once qualifying resumed, the likes of Tyler Reddick and Josh Berry helped put the 31 in the show and kept them in the top 35 of the points standings, allowing Jordan's team to resume a normal schedule with Anderson driving a few races but delegating most of the driving duties to a committee.

In 2022, Myatt Snyder is the full-time driver with Anderson on the pit box serving as owner and engineer to help provide Snyder with feedback during the races.

Anderson admits he is more nervous when he is not behind the wheel but he is slowly getting used to his role as observer although he is far from being a casual one.