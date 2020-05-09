Jimmie Johnson gears up for his final run at Darlington

Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp admits he was rooting for Jimmie Johnson to make it to the Cup playoffs.
With the Cook Out Southern 500 serving as the first playoff race, Tharp admits it would have been a nice send off for Johnson for his final season in NASCAR to be highlighted by a trip to the playoff. Johnson had previously announced that 2020 would be his final season driving in the Cup series.
So when the green flag drops Sunday night, it will mark Johnson's final trip around the Track Too Tough To Tame, a place where he has won three times. His 2012 Southern 500 victory was also the 200th win for Hendrick Motorsports.