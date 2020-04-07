Jimmie Johnson won't drive the #48 Chevy after testing positive for COVID-19

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson will miss his first Cup start after he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

It would not have been a surprise if Jimmie Johnson had snapped a three-year losing streak at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A four-time champion at the Brickyard 400, Johnson's 48 Chevy has been quite competitive in 2020 so everything was lining up for a potential win for Johnson.

But that will not happen as he will not even get to make his final Brickyard 400 start. Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 and he will not be competing until he is medically cleared.

Johnson was tested after his wife tested positive for the virus.

This is Johnson's final year competing on the Cup series on a full-time basis. He announced his retirement back in November. With seven Cup titles to his credit, he is tied for the most all-time with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty. He is currently tied for sixth on NASCAR's career wins list with another Hall of Famer in Timmonsville native Cale Yarborough. Both men have 83 trips to Victory Lane.