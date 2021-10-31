Window of Hope campaign raised more than $100,00 to help families dealing with breast cancer

An idea from a NASCAR fan grew into an effort with pink window nets on all the Cup series cars which were on the track earlier this month in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pink has been the color of October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Window of Hope campaign raised $109,523 for families who are dealing with financial challenges of a breast cancer diagnosis.

What started as an idea from a fan of driver Kurt Busch morphed into a garage-wide effort to color the window nets pink for the Bank of America Roval 400 which was run earlier this month at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The drivers autographed the special nets which were auctioned off to raise money for those families dealing with the disease.

After $59,523 was raised from that campaign, the organization Race Team Alliance and its new media platform Racing America donated $50,000 to the effort, bringing the final total to $109,523 which will be distributed to families to help them deal with out of pocket expenses associated with breast cancer treatments.