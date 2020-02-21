One of the most popular tweets of the week was the picture of Ryan Newman leaving the Halifax Medical Center with his two daughters in tow. That picture taken Wednesday and tweeted out by Roush Fenway Racing had more than 102,000 likes.

Newman has been in the news this week after his horrific crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500. Newman has received an outpouring of support and his Wednesday release from the Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach was part of an emotional week where for a couple of hours Monday night, the NASCAR community didn't know what kind of news would be released concerning his health.

The Rocket Man has made his way onto the WLTX airwaves the last couple of years. In 2018, he teamed up with Forest Acres driver Jordan Anderson for a one-race deal at Eldora Speedway. Anderson allowed Newman to drive his #3 Chevrolet in what was a rare appearance in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series. Anderson sent out a tweet on Tuesday wishing a speedy recovery for Ryan and also thanking him for his support of Jordan's organization.

Ryan was at the Darlington Raceway in May of 2019 where he unveiled his throwback paint scheme for the Southern 500 which paid homage to the legacy of former Roush Racing driver Mark Martin.

Ryan will not be racing this weekend in Las Vegas but no doubt, when he returns to the cockpit, it will be a welcome sight in the NASCAR garage.