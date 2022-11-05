Former S.C. State standout finds a new game to play

Marshall McFadden is a jackman in NASCAR where the speed and quickness he used in football he now uses on pit road.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Marshall McFadden was a solid playmaker at linebacker for South Carolina State where he was a part of three consecutive MEAC Championship teams.

In 2011, he was an undrafted free agent who eventually landed on an NFL roster, playing for the Steelers in 2012, the Raiders in 2013 and the Rams in 2013 and 2014. His next two years were in the Canadian Football League and then in 2017, McFadden's football career ended.

But almost immediately, one of McFadden's friends introduced him to NASCAR and a new career was born.

McFadden has been working as a NASCAR pit crew member for the past five seasons, working as a gasman and a jackman. This new chapter allows him to use the speed and quickness which made him an outstanding linebacker. Those same qualities are helping him excel on pit road.