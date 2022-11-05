Former S.C. State standout finds a new game to play

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Marshall McFadden was a solid playmaker at linebacker for South Carolina State where he was a part of three consecutive MEAC Championship teams.
In 2011, he was an undrafted free agent who eventually landed on an NFL roster, playing for the Steelers in 2012, the Raiders in 2013 and the Rams in 2013 and 2014. His next two years were in the Canadian Football League and then in 2017, McFadden's football career ended.
But almost immediately, one of McFadden's friends introduced him to NASCAR and a new career was born.
McFadden has been working as a NASCAR pit crew member for the past five seasons, working as a gasman and a jackman. This new chapter allows him to use the speed and quickness which made him an outstanding linebacker. Those same qualities are helping him excel on pit road.
This season, McFadden is a member of the #31 team from Kaulig Racing, working as the jackman for the Justin Haley team. On Sunday, Haley finished third in the Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway. For McFadden, that performance was especially satisfying since he is a native of nearby Lamar which is roughly 15 miles from the Track Too Tough To Tame.