Former S.C. State linebacker has a front row seat for the Goodyear 400

DARLINGTON, S.C. — One of the feel good storylines coming out of Sunday's Goodyear 400 was the third-place finish by Justin Haley who recorded his first top 10 of the season.
Haley's pit crew gave him solid stops all day and former South Carolina State linebacker Marshall McFadden played a key role in those fast pit stops.
McFadden is the jackman for the #31 team. The Lamar native was ecstatic to watch Haley pull off a top five finish and for it to happen just miles from Lamar made it even more special.
McFadden had a four-year career in the NFL from 2012-2015. After one season in the CFL, he found a new outlet for his competitive drive on pit road.