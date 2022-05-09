Former S.C. State linebacker has a front row seat for the Goodyear 400

Lamar native Marshall McFadden was back in the Pee Dee this weekend, working on the pit crew of the #31 team for Sunday's race at the Darlington Raceway.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — One of the feel good storylines coming out of Sunday's Goodyear 400 was the third-place finish by Justin Haley who recorded his first top 10 of the season.

Haley's pit crew gave him solid stops all day and former South Carolina State linebacker Marshall McFadden played a key role in those fast pit stops.

McFadden is the jackman for the #31 team. The Lamar native was ecstatic to watch Haley pull off a top five finish and for it to happen just miles from Lamar made it even more special.

Feel good story from the track. The 31 team from Kaulig Racing finishes 3rd in the Goodyear 400. The jackman for that team is Lamar native & former SC State standout LB Marshall McFadden.@MMcFadden5 @TooToughToTame @KauligRacing @SCStateAthletic @LHS_SilverFoxes @Justin_Haley_ pic.twitter.com/SeM7hWbVy3 — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) May 9, 2022