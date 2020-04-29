NASCAR has sent out a new schedule for teams and the first six races will keep teams from having to fly or drive long distances, thus avoiding any logistical issues of having to navigate travel in the middle of a pandemic.

The sport is scheduled to crank up the engines on Sunday, May 17 at the Darlington Raceway with another race in the Pee Dee on Wednesday, May 20.

Both races would be held without fans.

After the two races in Darlingotn, the Charlotte Motor Speedway would host the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday May 24 which is Memorial Day weekend. Tha would be followed by another Charlotte race on May 27. Fans would not be allowed in either event.

Martinsville would host a race on May 31 followed by a June 3rd event at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR had completed four of its 36 races before the season was suspended because of the spread of the coronavirus.

It's unclear if Darlington would still host the Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend as NASCAR has yet to release an official schedule for the remainder of 2020. NASCAR wants to run 36 events so there could be some shuffling once the series resumes a normal schedule.