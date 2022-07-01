Remembering Bruton Smith

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday was a chance for friends, family and colleagues to say goodbye to Bruton Smith.
The 95-year-old Smith passed away last week and his funeral was held in Charlotte.
Smith was the founder of Speedway Motorsports which originated in late 1994. That company now has 11 tracks across the country under its umbrella including the Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Next week, AMS will host its second NASCAR weekend of the 2022 season and general manager Brandon Hutchison says Smith's legacy will be felt for years to come.