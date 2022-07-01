Remembering Bruton Smith

The funeral of the NASCAR Hall of Famer was held Thursday in Charlotte. His impact went far beyond the tracks he owned.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday was a chance for friends, family and colleagues to say goodbye to Bruton Smith.

The 95-year-old Smith passed away last week and his funeral was held in Charlotte.

Smith was the founder of Speedway Motorsports which originated in late 1994. That company now has 11 tracks across the country under its umbrella including the Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Atlanta Motor Speedway.