Jordan Anderson finishes 10th at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) - Reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed won for the first this season, running away from Ben Rhodes on a late restart and holding on for victory. Creed moved to the front for first time eight laps from the end, then had to survive a final restart alongside defending champion Rhodes. John Hunter Nemechek had the strongest car much of the race. But he was caught up in a 17-truck accident with 30 laps remaining. Carson Hocevar was third, Matt Crafton was fourth and Johnny Sauter fifth.