Jordan Anderson finishes 10th at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) - Reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed won for the first this season, running away from Ben Rhodes on a late restart and holding on for victory. Creed moved to the front for first time eight laps from the end, then had to survive a final restart alongside defending champion Rhodes. John Hunter Nemechek had the strongest car much of the race. But he was caught up in a 17-truck accident with 30 laps remaining. Carson Hocevar was third, Matt Crafton was fourth and Johnny Sauter fifth.
Forest Acres product Jordan Anderson survived the carnage and brought his truck home in 10th.
Anderson was running a throwback paint scheme to honor his future father-in-law Larry McReynolds. A longtime crew chief and current NASCAR analyst, the first Cup race as a crew chief for Larry Mac featured the same paint scheme that Anderson used Friday night in the LiftKits4Less.com 200 at the Darlington Raceway.