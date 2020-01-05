The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series seasons, delayed since mid-March due to the spread of COVID-19, will return next month at the Darlington Raceway.

The Cup race will be held on Sunday, May 17 at the Darlington Raceway, followed by the Xfinity Series event two days later, on Tuesday, May 19. The track will then host a second Cup Series event on Wednesday, May 20. All three events will compete without fans in attendance.

The May 17 Cup race will be 400 miles and start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Xfinity Series race on Tuesday, May 19 at Darlington will start at 8 p.m. ET. It will be a 200 mile race.

On May 20, the second Cup race at the Darlington Raceway has a 7:30 p.m. start time and will be 500 kilometers.

There has never been a scenario where the Darlington Raceway hosted three Cup series events in one season. The last time the Pee Dee had two Cup races on the NASCAR schedule was 2004. Jimmie Johnson won both races that year.

From 1960-2004, Darlington had two Cup events on the schedule. But the track, which opened in 1950 and is considered the oldest superspeedway in the sport, is set to have three Cup series events in 2020. Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp says the Southern 500 is still set for Labor Day weekend.