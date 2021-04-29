Jordan Anderson looks forward to Darlington's Throwback Weekend

A.C. Flora graduate Jordan Anderson is going to running a special throwback paint scheme at the Darlington Raceway Mother's Day weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Throwback Weekend has been one of the most successful marketing campaigns in the history of NASCAR.

When the Southern 500 returned to Labor Day weekend in 2015, the Throwback Weekend was created to honor NASCAR's past and the rich history of racing at the historic Pee Dee track.

The Throwback Weekend will be shifting to the spring race as the Track Too Tough To Tame will have two race weekends on the official NASCAR schedule for the first time since 2004. The Camping World Truck Series will have a large number of teams using throwback paint schemes including Forest Acres product Jordan Anderson.

The A.C. Flora graduate who is an owner and driver of the #3 Chevy was at the Governor's Mansion Wednesday to unveil his special throwback paint scheme. The colors on his #3 Chevy were on a car that was used by former NASCAR crew chief Larry McReynolds when he made his debut as a crew chief in the Cup series back in 1982 with a young Mark Martin behind the wheel. Anderson is engaged to McReynolds' daughter so this paint scheme is very personal to Jordan and his family.